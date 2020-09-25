Aaron Osburnsen
Photo submitted

Aaron Osburnsen, 49, died of cancer Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, one day before his 50th birthday.

A private celebration of Aaron’s Life will be held for the family at a later date.  Any gifts may be given to Audrey’s Purple Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 272, Akeley, MN 56433.

Aaron came here from Korea at 10 years old and lived on Stony Lake, one of 12 children.  He was always strong, a good worker, quiet and kind.  He worked at Mark’s Market, Bieloh’s and Northern Lights Casino.

Aaron is preceded in death by his brother Shawn.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Merrily; sisters, April, Kim and Anna; and brothers, Mike, Peter, Jesse, Seth, Simon, David and Jared.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northern peace.com

Aaron’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

