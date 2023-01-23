Adam Bright

Adam Carl Bright, 40, of East Bethel, Minn., passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of Adam’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation will be held from noon until the service also at the church.
Adam was born the son of Murray and Julie (Hopkins) Bright on June 11, 1982, in Fargo, ND.
Adam grew up and attended school in Spring Lake Park. He was active with the school band where he honed his trombone skills. Adam excelled at everything that involved using his hands which included things like pottery, playing guitar and piano. He also became a standout soccer player in school and joined summer leagues during the offseason.
Adam graduated from Spring Lake High School in the summer of 2000 and attended business school for a year. Following school, Adam found someone to help him become an exceptional finishing carpenter. This became his life work and found him being sought after from luxury home builders. Adam had an I.Q. off the charts that allowed him to have any career that he wanted and he chose to be the best at every challenge that he faced.
Adam enjoyed archery, bow hunting, and beating his dad in the quiet little fishing competitions they had together. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.
The family that Adam joins again are his grandparents, Raymond and Louise Bright and grandpa Jerry Hopkins; and aunt and uncle Debbie and Bruce Ingersoll.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Murray and Julie of Walker; sister Barbara (Erik) Bingham of Brainerd; brother Eric Bright of Walker; grandmother Barbara Hopkins of Park Rapids; niece Audrey, nephew Aksel, nephew Devlin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
