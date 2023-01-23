Adam Bright
Adam Carl Bright, 40, of East Bethel, Minn., passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of Adam’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation will be held from noon until the service also at the church.

