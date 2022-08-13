Adela 'Del' Roberts
Photo submitted

Adela “Del” (Schmidt) Roberts, 91, long-time resident of Laporte and Walker, recently living in Baxter, Minn., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

There will be a private service for family held for her at a later date. Burial will be next to husband Larry at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley.

