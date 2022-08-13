Adela 'Del' Roberts

Adela “Del” (Schmidt) Roberts, 91, long-time resident of Laporte and Walker, recently living in Baxter, Minn., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
There will be a private service for family held for her at a later date. Burial will be next to husband Larry at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley.
Adela grew up in St. Paul with her sister Jan, and on her 8th birthday, her brother Bob was born.
She married Clarence “Larry” in 1950. They had three children, Gary, Charlene (Kinzer), and Jeanne (Privratsky). Del earned a teaching degree at Luther College and enjoyed teaching students in grades four through eight. Del retired in order to work with her husband in the Nuthatch woodcraft business where they designed and sold original items such as the musical teddy bear banks.
Nine grandchildren enjoyed visiting Grandma Del and Grandpa Larry at Lake Kabekona throughout many summers. Summer Camp Kabekona included all the cousins in dress up theater productions, scavenger hunts, games and of course, lake fun.
Later Del could be seen kicking up her heels in line dancing at the Lake May Center in Walker where she met many new friends that she adored spending time with. In May 2021, Del moved to Edgewood Vista Senior apartments in Baxter, where she enjoyed new friends and workers, sang at church services, won prizes at bingo, attended special musical concerts, visited with friends at “happy hour” and celebrated holiday activities.
Del is survived by her children, Gary, Charlene, and Jeanne; nine grandchildren; brother Bob (Sue) Schmidt.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry; and sister Janet Anderson.
The family would like to send a tremendous thank you to the staff of Edgewood Vista in Baxter for their compassionate and outstanding care, and for St. Croix Hospice staff for their support and the wonderful comfort they provided.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 35275 Maidenhair Dr, LaPorte, MN 56461
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Adela Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
