Albert Ramirez, husband, father, grandfather, humorist, optimist and all-around good guy, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 79.
Words fall short to describe this incredible man, so please join us to celebrate his life on July 25 at Kline Funeral Home in Pine River. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Cruz Ramirez; his brother, Alex Ramirez; and his son and forever sidekick, Anthony Carl Ramirez.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Karen “Liz” Ramirez; daughter and superfan, Jane Moore (Jason); sisters, Frances Suchy and Alice Adams.
Albert was immensely proud of his grandchildren, Payton Elizabeth Schulze, Dylan Charles Ramirez and Shelby Rin Ramirez.
Arrangements were made with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.