Albert Ramirez
Photo submitted

Albert Ramirez, husband, father, grandfather, humorist, optimist and all-around good guy, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 79.

Words fall short to describe this incredible man, so please join us to celebrate his life on July 25 at Kline Funeral Home in Pine River. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Cruz Ramirez; his brother, Alex Ramirez; and his son and forever sidekick, Anthony Carl Ramirez.

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Karen “Liz” Ramirez; daughter and superfan, Jane Moore (Jason); sisters, Frances Suchy and Alice Adams.

Albert was immensely proud of his grandchildren, Payton Elizabeth Schulze, Dylan Charles Ramirez and Shelby Rin Ramirez.

Arrangements were made with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments