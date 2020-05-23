Albert “Al” Ramirez, 79, of Pine River, Minn., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments