Alex Nelson
Photo submitted

Alex Alden Nelson, 26, of Walker, Minn., rode off into the sunset on his Harley, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nisswa.

A celebration of Alex’s life will be held at noon Aug. 12 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Alex Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments