Alex Nelson

Alex Alden Nelson, 26, of Walker, Minn., rode off into the sunset on his Harley, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nisswa.
A celebration of Alex’s life will be held at noon Aug. 12 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service at the church.
Pallbearers for Alex will be Dylan Ramirez, Donovin Kelley, Jarid Paulson, Keaton Pederson, Josh “Nub” Sealey, Tanner Abbott, Austin Bredeson, Cody Anderson, Brian VanVickle, Jon Stewart and Jarrod Mankie. Honorary pallbearers will be the Walker Volunteer Fire Department. A luncheon will be held at the Fire Hall in Walker following the service at the church.
Alex was born Sept. 18, 1995, in Bemidji, the son of Kory and DeAnna (Troyna) Nelson.
He grew up in Walker and graduated from WHA in 2014. He started working for Lake Country RV at the age of 13. He worked hard to keep his grades up and this allowed him to be the only senior in his class to get out of school early for work. Alex later worked for his parents at Bay Carpet and Tile in Walker and even started his own business that was Al’s R.V. Service here in Walker.
Anyone who knew Alex knows that he was a handyman who could fix anything that came his way, and he would always put others before himself. He took pride in helping people out and wouldn’t ask for anything in return.
Alex enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, snowmobiling, and you guessed it, riding his Harley. His true passion came when he joined the Walker Fire Department. He found something that he could not only focus his talent on, but even lose the cares of this world in. He spent numerous hours giving back to the community through the fire department. You could find him bringing the fire equipment to the schools and if a truck needed fixing or an operator to run it, Alex would either be under it or behind the wheel of it. When the new truck arrived, it was like the clouds parted and Heaven unveiled itself. He spent hours helping to put that truck together and learning how to operate it. He cared a great deal for not only the department, but for all the fellow fire fighters on the team. Even though he was a young man, Alex touched the lives of this community and everyone he met. He lived by his own motto, “Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits!” He will be missed by all his family and many friends.
The family that Alex joins again are his grandparents, Ardella Nelson and Eugene Troyna; an unborn child; and his mentor, Bill Ofstedal.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Kory and DeAnna; grandparents, Marlys Fohlin and David Nelson; his dog Spot; his brothers on the fire department; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
