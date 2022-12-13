Alice McDonald
Photo submitted

Alice J. McDonald, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Walker, Minn., after a lengthy illness.

Alice was born in Underwood on March 7, 1930, the daughter of Anna (Baardson) and Jens Sivertson. She grew up with her five siblings on a small farm.

