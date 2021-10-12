Allen Bonk
Photo submitted

Allen Bonk, 79, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com

Allen’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

