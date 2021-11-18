Allen Angus Kennedy, 93, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Walker on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Visitation and the celebration of life for Allen Kennedy will be held at Hope Lutheran Church Nov. 22 starting at 10 a.m. for a visitation, with the service immediately following at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Smith officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker following the service. The luncheon will be served by the Legion Auxiliary starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Walker Legion Post 134.
Al was born April 24, 1928, in Walker, the son of Lloyd and Alice (Evenson) Kennedy. He grew up outside of Walker on the family farm and graduated from Walker High School in 1946. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1947 to 1950 that included a tour in Korea following the World War II surrender of Japan. After honorably serving his country, he moved back to Walker, where he tried his hand at being a lumberjack and raising cattle.
Al married LaVerne Janetta Noonan in 1953. Together they moved to the Iron Range so he could work in the mines. They later moved to southern South Dakota and Minnesota, where he was employed in sales and managed a gas station in Lakeville. The Kennedy family moved back to Walker in 1966, where Al worked for the Master Bread Company, and later as a janitor and bus driver for the Walker School before retiring in 1990.
Throughout his life, Al created many memorable experiences for all the WHS School community who had the benefit of crossing his path. Bus rides to and from events were no ordinary experience; his concern for the well-being of his passengers was always on his mind. Al was a loving and caring pillar for not only his family and friends but his school community, which he cared for deeply.
Al and LaVerne liked to travel, and over the years, criss-crossed the United States. They especially loved going out to see their daughter, Susan, in Washington and making a yearly trip to the Oregon Coast. One of his most memorable trips was in 2018, when he traveled with the Honor Flight, along with 75 other veterans and his son, Lloyd, to Washington D.C., to visit the war memorials. It was a trip that would touch his heart and encourage other vets to make the voyage to see the memorials.
Al was a lifelong member and Post Commander of the Walker American Legion Post 134 as well as a member of the following organizations: the Walker VFW, the 40 and 8, the AMVETS, and the Post 134 Honor Guard. He was proud to serve his community, and it showed through all the time he willingly gave to numerous organizations.
He was a passionate hunter and fisherman, and for many years, he combined his love of children with this affection by being a gun safety instructor and passing his considerable knowledge for hunting, wildlife and nature to hundreds of children. His true passion, though, was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Al’s smile, laughter, and a genuine care for everyone he knew will be missed by all the lives he touched.
The family that Al is reunited in death with are his parents Lloyd and Alice Kennedy; sister and brother in-law Marlene and Joe Taylor; brother-in-law Roger Glawe; brother-in-law Jack Butzow; brother-in-law Palmer Enblom; son-in-law Tony Pfeiffer; nephew Dale Augustson; and niece Karla Glawe.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, LaVerne; daughters Angela (Randy) LeKander, Mona (Doug) Glassmann, Susan Pfeiffer and Jackie (Jay) Bullinger; sons Lloyd (Tracy) Kennedy and Alexander (Denise) Kennedy; brother James (Judy) Kennedy; sisters Inez Enblom, Sharon Glawe, Norma Butzow, Alice Kennedy, and Patricia (John) Edwards; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Al’s family prefers memorial donations be made to the Honor Flight of ND/MN. You can visit the website www.veteranshonorflightndmn.org or send a donation in Al’s name to Honor Flight, PO Box 644, West Fargo, ND 58078.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Al was a wonderful friend to the Northern Peace Funeral Home family, and we are honored to care for him and his family.
