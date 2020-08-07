Allyn Isaacson, 31, of Park Rapids, Minn., formerly of Walker/Cass Lake, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.

A celebration of Allyn’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at his parent’s home: 6262 Birds Nest Drive NW, Cass Lake.

A full obituary will follow in the next edition.

Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services of Walker, Minn. www.whisperingpines north.com

To plant a tree in memory of Allyn Isaacson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments