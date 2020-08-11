Allyn Isaacson
Photo submitted

Allyn Isaacson, 31, a loving son, brother and friend from Park Rapids, Minn., formerly of Walker/Cass Lake, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.

A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Isaacson’s home in Cass Lake. Please practice social distancing at our gathering. It would be much appreciated.  

Allyn was born on June 6, 1989, to David and Valerie Isaacson in Bemidji, and was raised in Cass Lake, along with his sister, Chantel Isaacson.

He went to Cass Lake-Bena schools and enjoyed wrestling and golf. Allyn held various jobs including at Randy’s (Ellis) Doc Service, North Central Door Co. and ServiceMaster Clean.

Allyn had a passion for gaming, bass fishing, rollerblading, hunting, playing guitar and camping with his friends and family. He was all about having a good time and creating crazy memories.

He had many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as two nephews and a niece: Dominic Armstrong, Donald Armstrong III and Armauni Armstrong.

He is survived by his parents David and Valerie Isaacson of Cass Lake MN; sister Chantel Isaacson of Walker; grandparents  Kent (Deb) Beaulieu of Cass Lake; his girlfriend Amber Pagel and daughter Davie Pagel of Park Rapids; and his sweet dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Duane Harms of Bemidji; grandparents Judy and Allyn Isaacson of Cass lake, and Jeanette Zuelow of Cass Lake; and his uncle, Doug Isaacson.

Services provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. www.whisperingpinesnorth.com

