Aloha Moore

Aloha Marie (Bluhm) Moore, a resident of Parmly on the Lake, Chisago City, Minn., passed peacefully to her heavenly home Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 97 years and seven months.
A memorial service in Seward, Neb., followed by committal in the Ulysses Cemetery will be held when the coronavirus situation allows.
Aloha was born Oct. 8, 1922, to Walter G. and Alwina M. (Ladwig) Bluhm in Seward. She spent her childhood and teenage years in several Nebraska communities including Seward, Havelock, Benedict, Goehner, Bellwood, Ohiowa and Ulysses. After attending country schools in these communities, she graduated in 1940 from Ulysses High School.
As a senior in high school, Aloha met her husband, Dwayne Moore, a class of 1937 graduate and an employee in her father’s gas station. After a short courtship, he sold some hogs to buy a ‘34 Chevy coupe and an engagement ring. They were married on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1941, in Ulysses and lived there until moving to Omaha, Neb., followed by Bellevue, Nebraska; South St. Paul; Staplehurst, Neb.; and St. Louis Park.
In 1955, Dwayne was called to pastoral ministry in Burtrum. Aloha was a devoted pastor’s wife and mother of a constantly growing family. She faithfully partnered with her husband as he continued ministries in Detroit Lakes and Walker. Upon retirement, they built a home on Shingobee Bay in Walker where they lived until Dwayne’s death on Dec. 2, 2008.
Aloha moved to Bagley, Clearbrook and then to Parmly in Chisago City where she resided until her death.
Preceding Aloha in death were her parents and her husband of 67 years, J. Dwayne Moore.
Surviving are her seven children, Terry of Lindstrom, Ricky (Dianne) of Clearbrook, Christa (Duane) Owens of Sebring, Fla., Ken (Sandy) of Colorado Springs, Colo, Lanelle (Berry) Taft of Brookeland, Texas, David (Terry) of Park Falls, Wis., and Twila (Paul) Luecken of Lindstrom; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley (Bluhm) Miles of Lincoln, Neb.
Through the years, Aloha exhibited the grace and love of her Lord to everyone with whom she connected. Whether teaching Sunday School, organizing church ministries, leading women’s groups, or relating to Parmly staff, her grateful spirit was evident as she embodied her favorite verse from Nehemiah 8:10 … “The joy of the Lord is your strength.”
Condolences, and memorials designated for international missions, may be sent to Christa Owens, 4229 Africa Drive, Sebring, FL 33875.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.