Amy Diane Aulich Pikarski, 59, was released from her earthly body early on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019.
A service will be held Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with visitation for an hour prior.
Amy was born Aug. 22, 1960, to Richard and Joan Aulich in South St. Paul.
She will be remembered for her strong faith, indomitable spirit and fierce independence. She suffered with degenerative disc disease much of her life, and had multiple neck and back surgeries. She fought her condition with grace, toughness, hope, and the inevitable periods of despair. Her relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ was her mainstay.
Amy lived in South St. Paul and North Dakota (Grand Forks, Hatton, and McVille). Her favorite place on this earth was Kabekona Lake, where her parents built a welcoming home. She loved 1970’s music, classical literature and creative writing. She was a deft and informed conversationalist, and always able to argue her point.
Amy will be deeply missed by her twin sons, Adam and Aaron Ophaug of Staples; parents Richard and Joan Aulich of Walker; spouse Raymond Pikarski of Hatton; sister Beth (Rob) Larson of Brainerd; brother Ted (Laurel) Aulich of Grand Forks; and her beloved canine companion, Jack.
Arrangements entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
