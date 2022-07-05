Andrew Bongo

Andrew M. Bongo, affectionately known as “Scooby,” 34, began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital. His spirit name is Awan (Fog), and his namesake is the late Jim Jackson.
Andrew, a member of the Bear clan, was born on June 19, 1988, to devoted mother Sharon Norris in Minneapolis. He grew up in Walker and Coon Rapids. He earned his high school diploma in Walker, and began his post-secondary education at Red Lake Nation College, and later graduated from Leech Lake Tribal College with two degrees: one in Liberal Studies, and another in Indigenous Leadership.
Andy worked at the Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital as an administrative support specialist. He took pride in his work, serving patients and supporting co-workers. He loved his co-workers.
He was an essential worker throughout the pandemic. Although the hospital was short-staffed, he persevered, remaining on the frontlines. He extended kindness and compassion to everyone who entered the hospital.
Andy gave freely the same warmth and generosity to everyone he knew, whether he was feeding the neighborhood stray dogs, helping out a friend who sold beadwork, or cooking a big, hearty supper for his mom and granny. He loved animals and had a special place in his heart for his two small chihuahuas: a girl named Cal, and his little man Shorty. They will miss him dearly.
Andy loved to gather — powwows, dinners, barbecues and evening conversations about everyday life with his loving mother. He enjoyed spending time at his Twin Cities home where he would can tomatoes and salsa every fall season — a skill taught to him by his Grandpa Truman.
Andy’s love for travel began as a child when he and his mother would visit amusement parks Disney World and Universal Studios often. As an adult, he loved to visit Las Vegas, Kansas City, Albuquerque, and powwows.
Andy was a master at the grill. He loved the Minnesota State Fair, food trucks, collecting turtle figures, telling and hearing a good story, and doting on his two little dogs. He was an endlessly devoted son and grandson. His presence will be deeply missed.
Andy is welcomed into the spirit world by his biological father Michael Bongo; maternal grandfather William Truman Norris; paternal grandmother Louise Geving; cousin Robert Lee Barrett; aunts Alice Spears and Catherine Burns; and beloved dog Missy.
He leaves behind mother Sharon Norris; stepfather Oscar Arredondo; maternal grandmother Alberta Norris; beloved dogs Cal and Shorty; and a long list of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A wake for Andy began June 29 at the Red Lake Reservation line on Hwy 89. Services were held at Little Rock Center June 30. Pallbearers were Keith Bedeau Sr, Tom Barrett Sr, Tom Barrett Jr, Oscar Arredondo, Donovan Williams MD, and Arnie Wood. Honorary pallbearers: Charlie Norris, Pete Geving, Richard Geving, Dayton Bachand, Mike Thunder, Richard LaFramboise, Kathy Dudley, Jane Fayant, Linda Donnell, Rhonda Wipf, Melanie Roy, and IHS co-workers and Comprehensive Health co-workers. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Red Lake.
Arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service, serving northern Minnesota.
