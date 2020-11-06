Andy Christensen

Andrew “Andy” LaVerne Christensen, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
We will celebrate Andy’s life at Ten Mile Lake and Hope Lutheran Church in Walker the week of July 4 — the exact date will be announced later.
Andy was born in Ames, Iowa, Jan. 10, 1931, to Nels and Verna Christensen. He was the youngest of five children — four sisters preceded him in birth. He lived on a farm between Ames and Nevada and attended North Grant School for the first eight grades, graduating from Ames High School in 1948.
Andy attended Iowa State University and the University of Iowa before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, as an instructor gunner in B29’s, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Upon his honorable discharge from service in 1953, he returned to the University of Iowa and received a bachelor of science degree in commerce in 1956.
Upon graduation, Andy joined the staff of Collegiate Manufacturing Co. as a sales representative. He lived in Ohio, California and Virginia. He returned to Ames in 1968 in a management position and as vice president of Collegiate Pacific in Ames and Roanoke, Va., becoming president in 1978. He was also vice president and on the Board of Directors of Littlefield Adams in Totowa, N.J. In 2005 he was honored at the National College Bookstore Convention for not missing a convention in 50 years.
Andy was very active in the Ames community, serving on the Board of Directors of Gateway Center from 1978-1994. He was also on the Board of Directors of Ames Savings (Brenton Bank) and served as chairman of the Board. He was also a member of the Ames Chamber of Commerce, Ames Golf and Country Club, Elks, Rotary, Za Ga Zig Shrine, American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Delta Upsilon Fraternity and Order of the Knoll.
Andy met Carmen in 1970 while living in Ames. They eloped to California and were married July 3, 1971, at a Methodist church in Carmel by the Sea. They moved from Ames to Peoria, Ariz., in 1996 to spend the winter months in a warmer climate. Each summer they returned to Minnesota to enjoy time with family and friends on Ten Mile Lake.
While in Ames, he was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church. After moving to Peoria, Ariz., where Andy and Carmen lived for 24 years, he was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Peoria. During the summer months, they attended Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Andy was 6 years old when he made his first trip to Ten Mile Lake with his family to stay a week at Camp Iowa on the north shore. Andy and his sisters purchased half of Camp Iowa in 1965, replacing the old cabins with a four-plex in the early ‘70s. He never missed a summer until 2020 when it wasn’t safe for him and Carmen to travel from their home in Arizona to Ten Mile Lake due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andy loved to fish and play golf.
He is survived by Carmen, his wife of 49 years; his sister, Mary Lou Nissly and her husband, Jack; along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to Ten Mile Lake Association, P.O. Box 412, Hackensack, MN 56452
