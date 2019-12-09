Angel Kline

Angel Lea Kline, 41, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn.
A memorial service for Angel is planned Dec. 11 at Longville Bible Chapel beginning at 11 a.m., preceded by a gathering of family and friends at 10 a.m.
Angel was born May 18, 1978, in Buffalo to Floyd “Jocko” and Lucinda (Schindele) Kline. She grew up in Big Lake, graduating from Big Lake High School.
Her son Parker was born in 1998. Together they lived in Longville with her parents while Parker attended school in Walker.
Angel continued her education at Regency Academy in Fridley, and after graduation she worked as a hairdresser and esthetician in the Minneapolis area. Angel loved singing and performed with a gospel rock group Priest and the Righteous Ones. Angel courageously lived her life even while enduring a 27-year battle with Lupus and other physical challenges.
Angel is survived by her parents; son Parker Joe Kline; sisters Kristine (Jim) Ladwig and Fileasha (Dan) Smith; nieces and nephews Michael, Jeremiah and Devon Kelley; Shelby Kline, Austin and Ficher Smith; and great-nephew Zayden; aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.
Those who have gone on before Angel are her grandparents Joseph and Verlinda Schindele, and Robert and Carol Kline, and Wanda Kline.
Arrangements are being handled by Dennis Funeral Home and Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn.
