Anita Espinel

Anita Marie (Dumas) Espinel, loving mother of nine children, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at May Creek Assisted Living in Walker, Minn., at the age of 99.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 10 until an 11 a.m. mass Jan. 7 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.
Anita was born May 27, 1920, in Minneapolis to Edward and Beatrice (Dauwen) Dumas. She grew up in Long Lake on the property known as the Dumas Apple Orchard where her parents ran their family business. After graduating high school in Long Lake, she enrolled into St. Mary’s College in Minneapolis and majored in nursing. Upon receiving her RN nursing degree, she enlisted in the military in 1944. She served in the Air Force and Army Nurse Corps as a lieutenant and captain.
While serving in the Army, she met the love of her life, Albert Espinel. She married Albert on June 16, 1951, at Post Chapel, Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver. Anita received an honorable discharge from the military in January 1952 and would begin a new life and family with her husband, Albert, in Long Lake.
Three children were born to Anita and Albert in Minnesota but Albert’s job would soon take them to Dallas. Six additional children were born in Texas, where the family spent many wonderful years before moving to Kansas City. After just two years there, Albert’s job took them back to Minnesota. Minnetonka is where they purchased their final home and lived for 50 years.
After taking time off to raise her children, Anita decided it was time to return to her nursing career. She accepted a position at Chapel View Nursing Home in Hopkins, where she worked for many years. She loved being a nurse and was dedicated to helping others.
Family was important to Anita. She and Albert spent as much time as they could with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They traveled all over the Twin Cities, to northern Minnesota and to California to spend special times with their family.
During her entire life, Anita was a devout Catholic and her faith in God guided her daily. She was very involved in her church and spent countless meaningful moments with the priests and nuns she knew over the many years of her life. Anita never missed Mass and attended daily Mass for the last 25 years. She also had a special group of friends who nicknamed themselves “The Huggers” who would get together weekly at church and help out with anything that anyone needed.
Anita is survived by her son, Mike (Ruth) Espinel of Walker; daughters Barbara (Mark) Christianson of Walker, Linda (John) Hoffer of Eden Prairie, Mary Simpson of Shakopee, Julie (Janos) Bakos of Palos Verdes, Calif., and Patricia Espinel of Walker; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Espinel; parents Edward and Beatrice Dumas; sons Albert, Richard and Stephen; son-in-law Geoff Simpson; brothers Robert and John; and sisters Janet and Lorraine.
The family would like to express a special thank you to May Creek Assisted Living and St. Joseph Hospice for the exceptional care that Anita received. They feel blessed that she was able to spend her last days with such a group of caring, loving and truly wonderful people.
Arrangements are being provided by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker, Minn. (www.dennisfuneralhome.com).
