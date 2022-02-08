Ann Collins
Ann “Annie” Collins, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Edgewood May Creek in Walker, Minn.

A memorial service will be held in June at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.

Ann was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Columbus, Texas, to Fred and Hulda Schmidt. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1943, she moved to San Antonio, where she worked for three years at Kelly Field as a clerk typist during WWII. It was during this time that she met the young recruit who would become her husband for 71 years, Nathan Collins.  They were married on April 12, 1946, in Columbus.

Annie kept her membership in Grace United Methodist Church in Webster and maintained friendships with her Webster area friends.  She loved her apartment at May Creek Assisted Living in Walker and the staff who were always so loving and caring.  Her weekly bridge outings at Tianna Country Club and the Senior Citizens Center were thoroughly enjoyed, especially when she teamed up with her best friend, Gerry Peterson.

Ann dearly loved her friends and family. She is survived by her three children: Steven, Amboy, Wash., David (Joey) Walker and Rebecca (George) Tsantrizos, Bluffton, S.C.; seven grandchildren: Alison Riggio (Joe) of Corona Del Mar, Calif., Amy Lievers (Brett) of Excelsior, Joshua Collins (Jackie) of Walker,  Lance Provo (Jennifer) of Jaynesville, Wis., Rena Husten of Newport News, VA, Jennifer Gladen (Dan) of Naperville, Ill., and Andy Collins (Brenna) of Amboy; and 14 great-grandchildren.  

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.

