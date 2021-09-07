Ann Estenson
Photo submitted

Ann L. Estenson, 84, of Coon Rapids and Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

She was preceded in death by loving husband William.

Ann is survived by her two daughters and their families; sister Harriet (Dale) Jones; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Ann lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, and friend. She enjoyed gardening, travel, reading, puzzles, and watching wildlife.

She will remain within our hearts until we meet again.

Memorial services will be private.

