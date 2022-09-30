Anna (Ann) Marie Stucky, 96, ended her earthly journey peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at May Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Walker, Minn.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Stucky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments