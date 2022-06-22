Anna Stucky

Anna Marie Stucky ended her earthly journey peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at May Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Walker, Minn.
Anna (Ann) Marie Knutson was born June 26, 1925, in Fertile, Minn., to Kent and Ina Knutson.
She grew up on the second floor of her father’s butcher shop. Math was her favorite subject and she played the coronet in the band. She graduated from Fertile High School in 1943. She followed her sister to Minneapolis after graduation. There she met Clayton J. Stucky and then married on April 21, 1944. They built their life in St. Paul and Maplewood. In 1995, Ann moved to Walker to be near their daughter.
Ann worked as an executive secretary at 3M Corporation in Maplewood,, and Brown and Bigelow Publishing in St. Paul. Later, she moved to the Minnesota State Capital where she thoroughly enjoyed her time as the secretary for Minnesota Sen. Gary DeCramer, before retiring.
Ann was an avid seamstress, sewing her own suits and dresses for work. She enjoyed her many travels with family and friends. Her trip to Israel with sister Esther, was a trip of a lifetime. Ann loved being near water, whether on a boat or swimming. She loved spending time in northern Minnesota. She and Clayton had a cabin at Hiawatha Beach for several years, to be closer to her daughter and family. Ann loved to entertain and gave elaborate dinner parties. Ann and her husband enjoyed dancing, spending many years square dancing with the Carver Swingers. Ann was extremely proud of her Norwegian ancestry and traditions. She made the best krumkake and enjoyed a good book or card game, especially a good game of cribbage. Ann was involved in the Lutheran Church and her Christian faith. She had a “spunky” spirit and wit one would not soon forget and touched all she encountered. Her love of all animals has passed down multiple generations.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter Nancy A. Wegner (David) of Walker; grandchildren Lee Ann Wacholz (Jim) of Rochester, David French of Glendale, Ariz., Michelle Harvey (Chris) of Montrose, Colo., Richard Taatjes (Lynn) and Kristin Kelley (Jay) of Walker; great-grandchildren Nicholas Koenigs (Kjersten) of Des Moines, Iowa, Karissa Kolbet (Kyle) and Morgan Koenigs of Rochester, Joe French of Phoenix, Amber French of Fort Worth, Texas, Austin Morrill of Chino Valley, Ariz., Skylar Waynick of Phoenix, Bo Jordan and Harley Hilliard of Bemidji, McKenzie Thunem of Nashville, Joe Stein of Camp Ripley, Devon Stein of Duluth, Austin Stein and Zoe Taatjes of Walker. She also leaves behind great-great-grandchildren Kinsley and Kade Kolbet, Vienna and Sofia Hilliard, and Harrison Koenigs. She was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews, whom she enjoyed immensely.
She was greeted in heaven by husband Clayton J. Stucky; her father and mother Kent and Ina Knutson; brother Harold Knutson; sisters Gladys Michels (Mike), Esther McCarron (Tom) and Wilma Kardell (Henry); father- and mother-in-law Louis and Zoe Stucky; son-in-law Kenneth Wegner; infant great- grandchildren Rochelle French and Dillon Morrill; and her many wonderful friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. More information will be available at that time.
Anne’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
