Ardella “Della” Louise (Johnson) Nelson, 83, of Pequot Lakes, Minn., went home to her Lord and Savior Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from the Senior Class Care Center in Pequot Lakes.
A memorial service for Della will be begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Grace United Methodist Church, 29318 Patriot Avenue, in Pequot Lakes with Pastor Gary Liker officiating. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to services beginning at 1 p.m. also at the church.
Della was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Mountain Lake, Minn., to Albert and Linea Johnson. She was raised in Mountain Lake and attended a country school. She got a job at the Butterfield produce at the age of 16.
She met the love of her life at the local roller-skating rink. There was a “girl’s choice” skate, she asked David to skate, and she never let go. They were married Aug. 11, 1954. Together they raised five children.
Della worked nights at Fingerhut, then started working with her husband laying carpet and vinyl. She was a very hard-working woman. When her feet hit the floor in the morning, she was off and running. They owned Fireside Carpet in Nisswa, then Bay Carpet and Tile in Walker.
She loved to cook, bake and tending to her flowers and canning. She was faithful in her belief in God and her daily devotions.
Della always said, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” She never faltered in her love and never held a grudge.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Albert and Linea Johnson; a granddaughter, Cheyann; a great-grandson, Isaac; sisters Lorraine and Darlene; and brothers Verne and George.
Della leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, David; a daughter, Terri (Rick); four sons, Jeff (Vicki), Todd (Traci), Kory (Deanna) and Chad (Lisa); brothers Lee and Les Johnson; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Della’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
