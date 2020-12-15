Arland Benson

Dr. Arland Nels Benson, 82, of Longville, Minn., passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home from pancreatic cancer.
A funeral service for Arland will be scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, and will be used to support local educational programs.
Arland was born April 19, 1938, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Herman and Hazel (Hagstedt) Benson. At a young age, Arland showed a determination and ability to accomplish goals that exceeded normal expectations.
He earned his Ph.D in Counseling Psychology at the University of Minnesota. He was a consultant to the Minnesota Department of Education in the areas of career development and group dynamics and authored several publications in psychology and education. He co-authored the federally funded Secondary Career Education Project and worked for 30 years in the Roseville Area Schools.
Arland loved the north country and Minnesota’s lakes, and, in 1995, he and his wife chose Longville as their retirement home. Arland was a quiet, humble, and open-minded man. He loved life and history and Corvettes. He was proud of his son Greg, who was a self-taught, successful artist. He enjoyed supporting Eunice in her musical endeavors. He will be greatly missed.
Arland is survived by his wife, Eunice; son Thomas (Daniela) Hoolihan; grandson Teodor; former wife, Jean Conklin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Greg; and Mary Jo Benson.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service, Walker Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.