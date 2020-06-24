Arland Orin Fiske, 93, of Hopkins, Minn., died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a brief illness.
There will be a private, family-only, graveside service at Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte June 27. The service will be video streamed online.
Arland was born April 11, 1927, in Colfax, N.D., the son of Oscar and Anne (Thompson) Fiske. After graduating from Oak Grove High School in Fargo, he continued his education at Concordia College in Moorhead; Luther Seminary in St. Paul; Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis; and Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. He was ordained in 1952 and served as a Lutheran pastor at Mylo, Ox Creek and Wolford Lutheran Churches, N.D.; First Lutheran Church, New Rockford, N.D.; Bethany Lutheran Church, Webster Groves, Mo.; and Bethany Lutheran Church, Minot, N.D. He served as a religion instructor at Lutheran General Hospital School of Nursing, Park Ridge, Ill., and served as Director of Continuing Education for Lutheran Pastors in Iowa, Waverly, Iowa
He was founder and director of the Gifts Program which began in western North Dakota. This deacon program equipped laypeople to provide ministry where needed. To inspire, comfort, and enlighten, for many years, he wrote and emailed daily devotions to hundreds of people.
An active member of the Sons of Norway, Arland enjoyed his Norwegian heritage. He wrote several books and newspaper columns on Scandinavian heritage. He also wrote three books on the Psalms. He was instrumental in founding of the Norsk Høstfest and the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot, N.D.
He helped found the Lutheran Home — Good Shepherd, New Rockford, N.D., and served on several boards throughout the years.
Arland married his soulmate Gerda Kirkegaard Aug. 2, 1952, in Racine, Wis. They enjoyed nearly 52 years of marriage before Gerda died in 2004.
He was a lifelong learner and true conversationalist.
He is survived by his children, Rev. Paul (Becky), Rev. Michael (Sue), Lisa (David) Gaylor, Mark (Vivian), John (Pam), Rev. Christopher (Julie); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Art Wheeler; sister-in-law Betty Fiske; and many nieces and nephews.
Arland was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dennis; sister Florence Wheeler; twin infant sisters; son Daniel; and great-granddaughter Anika.
Memorials may be sent to The Class of 1948 Endowed Scholarship, Concordia College, 901 Eighth St. S., Moorhead, MN 56562, which he helped to create; or a donation of your choice in his name.
