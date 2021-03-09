Arlene Wentzel

Arlene M. Wentzel, 83, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., left this world early Valentines Day morning to be with her forever Valentine and husband of 60 years, Bob.
Arlene passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, with family by her side.
Arlene was born March 5, 1937, in Madelia, Minnesota on her Grandma Johnson’s farm. Arlene was the daughter of Harold and Hazel Burnham, and sister to Helen, Duane and Dennis.
Arlene’s family moved to South St. Paul when she was a child and that is where she completed her primary and secondary schooling. Arlene and Bob met in junior high school, so began their love story that lasted a lifetime. They both graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1955, and were married in July of 1957.
Arlene and Bob’s family began to grow in August of 1958 when they welcomed the first of their three children. Throughout the years raising their family in South St. Paul, Arlene was always the ringmaster of the family fun, and a pillar of strength during the most difficult times.
When asked what she thought was her greatest accomplishment, she shared without hesitation, “Having a hand in raising such a beautiful family.”
Arlene leaves her children, grandchildren, and all that knew and loved her, the legacy of love, respect and compassion for others. The impact of her selfless soul will continue on in the future generations of those who felt her love and kindness.
Arlene is survived by her children, Jeff (Amy) Joan (Paul) and Janice; her cherished grandchildren, Dana, Jessica, and Justin; brother and sister-in-law Duane and Sue Burnham; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Siebert and Melody Burnham; dear nieces and nephews including special nieces, Sharon (Steve), and Deb (Vern).
Arlene was preceded in death by husband, Bob; her parents, sister and brother; treasured grandsons, Jordan and Joseph; son-in-law, Steve; nephew, David; mother and father-in-law, Gen and Lloyd Wentzel.
Arlene’s family is grateful for the love and support of friends and family. As Arlene and Bob wished, committal of their ashes in Minnesota will be private.
Meldrum Mortuary of Mesa, Ariz., is handling arrangements.
