Arthur Schultz
Arthur R. Schultz, 81, of Walker, Minn., passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Greenwood Connections Assisted Living in Menagha.

A graveside funeral service was held July 12 at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.

