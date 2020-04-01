Barbara Fraser

Barbara MacSteven Fraser, 82, formerly of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in hospice in Edina, Minn.
Barbara was born May 16, 1937, in Evanston, Ill., to William and Martha (Cvikota) MacSteven. She graduated from Evanston Township High School and attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., before graduating from Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Barbara met her husband, Scott B. Fraser, Jr., while she was a counselor at Camp Holiday near Hackensack, which was owned by Scott’s family. She and Scott were married June 11, 1960, and moved to DeKalb, Ill., where Barbara taught school and classes at Northern Illinois University, was an active member in her church, and raised their family.
Scott and Barbara returned to Camp Holiday every summer to work, eventually becoming directors, and moved there full-time in 1986. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved canoeing in the BWCA, riding the camp horses, sailing and traveling the world with friends and family. She also loved the quiet of the north woods in winter, cross-country skiing, winter saunas and entertaining family.
Barbara was a lifelong active member of the church (most recently St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack), sang in the choir, served on council, was a lay reader and volunteered.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Martha MacSteven, and husband Scott.
She is survived by her son, Scott. B. Fraser, III (wife Barb Fraser); daughter Jennifer Fraser (husband Jeff Perry); and granddaughters Karen Fraser and Gail Fraser.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials go to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, MN, 56452.
