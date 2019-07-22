Barbara Griffin

Barbara Jane Griffin (Lilja), 89, of Crystal, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Neilson Place in Bemidji, Minn.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 8701 36th Ave. N. in New Hope. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope will follow after lunch.
Barb was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Larimore, N.D. to Albert and Hannah Lilja. She grew up in the Arvilla and Larimore, N.D., area where she attended a one-room school house, and then graduated from Larimore High School. She attended the University of North Dakota, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree with her emphasis in social work, and was an active member of the Tri Delta Sorority.
Barb married the love of her life, James Griffin, also from Larimore, on Sept. 9, 1950. Barb was a devoted wife and mother. She spent many years making a home wherever they moved, raising a family and making lasting friendships along the way. They planted their roots in Crystal, where Barb was involved with 4H, the Welcome Wagon, PTA and especially with her church family at St. Joseph’s Parish in New Hope. Neighbors became good friends that she cherished spending time with.
For 25 years, Barb worked at Hosterman Junior High. She held many positions throughout her years there, and thrived as a paraprofessional working with special need students.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing bridge, entertaining, doing the daily crossword and spending time with family and friends.
After retirement, Barb and Jim became snowbirds and spent the winter months in Florida at Seaside Villas. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply, singing songs with them, and always generous with her snuggles.
Barb lived a full life and will be missed greatly by those who knew her and loved her. We celebrate her love of the Lord, along with the hope and joy she found in Him. We will miss her quick wit and cheeky comments, her twinkling blue eyes and her kind heart.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, James Griffin; parents Albert and Hannah Lilja; and sister Marion Hofer.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Patty (Larry) Gavin of Faribault, Doug (Mari) Griffin of Minneapolis, David Griffin of Minneapolis, Mary (Joe) Hawkinson of Amery, Wis., Beth (Jon) Andersen of Walker; grandchildren, Fergus (Karla Jager), Zac Cracknell, Jennifer (Adam) Regier, Abigail (Drew) Czyscon and Jared Andersen; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks for the amazing care Barb and her family received while at May Creek Memory Cottages, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Neilson Place in Bemidji. Family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Barbara’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
