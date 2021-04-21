Barbara 'Jane' Greer

Barbara “Jane” (Larson) Greer, 85, of Walker, Minn., passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at May Creek in Walker.
A Celebration of Life for Jane will be held April 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive in Walker. Private family inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery to be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers are the entire Walker community. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Walker Adult Day Services, P.O. Box 1465, Walker, MN 56484 or May Creek Senior Living Campus, P.O. Box 1299, Walker, MN 56484.
Jane is survived by her four children; sons Michael (Judy) Greer of Coon Rapids, Patrick (Diane) Greer of Walker, Daniel (Laurie) Greer or Walker and daughter, Rebecca Greer of Walker; five grandchildren, Sheena, Cassandra, Eric, Katheryn, Jackson; and three great-grandchildren, Mickenzi, Kadin and Braxton.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Farnum Greer; father, Oscar Larson; mother, Katheryn Larson; and brother-in-law, Donald Kind.
In a log cabin, on a cold December day in Whipholt, Minn., a lovely baby girl was born, and her parents, Katheryn and Oscar Larson, named her Barbara Jane. Her mother always told her she was special, and she always was.
She grew up in Walker and after high school graduation, worked at the Nickel Skillet over the summer. While deciding what to do with her life, she caught sight of a tall, handsome young man who drove a red ’52 Ford convertible, and she learned that his name was Jack Greer, and that he came to Walker on weekends to visit his dad. It didn’t take long for Jack to notice Jane and by November, 1953, they were married and living in Minneapolis.
Jack passed away of heart failure in 1961, leaving an enormous hole in her heart, but she found solace in her children, family and friends. Eventually, she realized she had to go to work and would juggle the raising of four children and a job for many years.
She retired in 1998, having worked in the mobile home business for 50 years; most of those years were alongside her good friend, Al Schrader of The Schrader Co.
Since retirement, Jane has remained busy with her home, guest cabin and gardens; being treasurer of the Senior Center and participating in games and activities; learning and playing bridge, all with people she liked very much and enjoyed being with. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook and a devoted fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Her home was always graciously open to family and friends, and all were made welcome. Her passing leaves a gaping hole in her family. We will miss her beautiful smile and unfailing love, always so generously bestowed on us all.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jane’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
