Barbara Payne
Photo submitted

Barbara Jane Osborn Payne, 76, passed away in Stillwater, Minn, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Private services will be held.

Born in Winona to Frances and Lloyd, she went on to pursue her teaching degree at the U of M and enjoyed a career of teaching German.

The silver lining to her illness was the anticipation of her reunion in heaven with her husband Ray Payne. She will be missed by her nieces, nephew, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To all her family and friends in Longville, Hackensack, the Twin Cities and throughout the U.S., you meant the world to Barb.

Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments