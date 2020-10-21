Barbara Payne

Barbara Jane Osborn Payne, 76, passed away in Stillwater, Minn, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Private services will be held.
Born in Winona to Frances and Lloyd, she went on to pursue her teaching degree at the U of M and enjoyed a career of teaching German.
The silver lining to her illness was the anticipation of her reunion in heaven with her husband Ray Payne. She will be missed by her nieces, nephew, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To all her family and friends in Longville, Hackensack, the Twin Cities and throughout the U.S., you meant the world to Barb.
Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn
