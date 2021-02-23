Barbara Schultz

Barbara Ann (Petrie) Schultz, 84, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Faribault, Minn.
Per her request, there will be no public services. She will be interred with her beloved mother Ellen Petrie and partner Stanley Schultz Sr.
Barbara was born Aug. 23, 1936, to Fred and Ellen Petrie. She was raised in Walker, “God’s Country” as she called it! In 1957 she married Howard Hunt of Faribault, and from this union her four children were born.
In 1976 she met Stanley Schultz Sr., and they were united until his death in 1997. Stanley had one son, Stanley “JR,” who became a part of the family. Barbara lived in California for over 20 years, working and retiring from Mead Johnson. After retirement, she moved back to Minnesota to be near her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Linda (Robert) Morrell, Mandan, N.D., Bruce Hunt, St. Cloud, Lori Koberstein and Lisa Hunt both from Faribault and stepson Stanley Schultz Jr, of California; her grandsons Cole, Brent, Brett, Ben, and Garrett; two great-grandchildren Hunter and Emma; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law Norman and Marilyn Petrie; and her love Stanley Schultz Sr.
We as a family will treasure our memories of this loving woman who was always giving of her heart with unconditional love.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
