Benjamin Franklin Cope Jr., 87, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, only six days after his loving wife of 63 years had passed.
A funeral Mass and rosary were held at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 East Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona. A graveside burial service will be held this summer in Ivanhoe, Minn.
Ben, and his wife Dardy, had recently moved to Touchmark at the Ranch in Prescott, Arizona to enjoy another warm weather winter.
Ben was born July 23, 1932, in Egg Harbor City, N.J. He enjoyed a wonderful carefree childhood as an only child, but was also an industrious, hard-working youth, helping out on the farm, raising animals and selling vegetables and maple syrup at a roadside stand.
In 1950, Ben graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School, in Haddonfield, N.J., then attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1954, majoring in German.
One summer during college, independent Ben hitchhiked from his home in New Jersey out to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to work as a volunteer firefighter. It was here that he met his future wife, Dardinell “Dardy” Danielson. After their engagement in 1954, Ben served from October 1954 to October 1956, as a Special Agent in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps (Army CIC).
Thereafter, Ben began a career in banking, first as a commercial loan officer with The First Pennsylvania Banking and Trust Company in Philadelphia, and 38 years later retired as a president with National Bank of Detroit in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ben married Dardy Oct. 20, 1956, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe. Together, they raised seven children while living in Willingboro, N.J.; South Bend, Ind., and Ann Arbor, Mich. They spent their retirement years residing between their summer home on Leech Lake in Walker and their winter desert home in Fountain Hills, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in honor of Ben to the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, W284N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, Wis., 53188
