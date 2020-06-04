Bernard “Bernie” James Louks, 73, of Cass Lake, Minn., passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 1, 2020.
A private graveside service (family only) for Bernie is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. June 5 at the Greenlea Cemetery in Laporte with Pastor John Dainsberg officiating.
Helping to lay Bernie to rest will be Brady Louks, Devlyn Louks, Warren Louks, Ralph Patton, Trystan Patton and Albert Louks. His honorary pallbearers are Merissa Russie, Blake Louks, Anna Louks, Andrew Louks, Alexis Louks and Ava Louks.
A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held at a later date at Calvary Church in Walker.
Bernie was born Feb. 12, 1947, to William and Lucille Louks in Owatonna.
Growing up his family moved around, living and working several different farms. He attended a lot of schools before finally settling in the Laporte area in the eighth-grade. He graduated from Laporte High School in 1965.
He worked clean up at some area resorts, helped on the family farm and other odd jobs, helping others out before being drafted in the United States Army in March of 1966. He was honorably discharged in March of 1972. He served 18 of those months in Germany.
Bernie met his wife, Shirley Patton, while he was home on leave in January of 1968. They were married on Nov. 15, 1968, and made their home in Bemidji for almost three years.
Bernie worked at the Bemidji Creamery dumping canned milk, which is where he and his wife spent their first Christmas together. He then went to work for the Bemidji Candy Company (now known as Henry’s Foods). Bernie started as a truck driver making deliveries, then moved to night foreman loading trucks.
He still wanted to farm and in the middle of 1972, the couple moved to Houston, Minn., where he rented a farm and went to farm ag school through the veteran’s farm program. Bernie milked a large herd of dairy cows and raised pigs.
In September of 1977, the family moved back to the Cass Lake area to a farm where they have lived since. After working a few odd jobs, Bernie went back to Henry’s until his first heart attack in September of 1992. He was air-lifted to Fargo where he had open-heart surgery and an eight-way bypass done.
This slowed him down a lot. He had to change a lot of big plans, but he still enjoyed doing everything he could. He enjoyed the outdoors and just walking around the woods. He did a lot of camping, fishing, and hunting with the kids before his heart attack.
As the grandchildren got older, he would tease them and tell them all his fishing and hunting stories from the past. Bernie would stretch the stories a little just to get them going. He also loved to tell jokes and stories about the joys of farming. Bernie enjoyed reading, especially his “Outdoor News” paper and would cut out stories to share with others.
Bernie was very generous and giving man who loved his family very much. He would do anything he could to help them out. If anyone were to stop by, even if only for a few minutes, he would try to feed them or make them take something to have for later. He was always giving away things.
Family that Bernie is reunited with are his parents, William and Lucille; twin grandsons (at birth), Alexander and Anthony Louks; his grandparents, niece, Lisa Rostvold; nephew, Ronald Louks, and many aunts, uncles and extended family.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Shirley Louks of Cass Lake; three sons, James (Holly) Louks of Ironton, Cecil (Mary) Louks of Bemidji and Mark (Maryann) Louks of Deerwood; three brothers, Ronald, Dan and Albert; three sisters, Nancy, Anita and Darla; nine grandchildren, Merissa (Ryan), Brady, Blake, Devlyn (McKayla), Warren, Anna, Andrew, Alexis and Ava; and other relatives and his friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Bernie’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
