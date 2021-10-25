Bernard 'Bernie' Smieja
Photo submitted

Bernard “Bernie” Daniel Smieja, 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn.

No services are planned for Bernie at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Bernie was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Little Falls, Minn., the son of Emily (Kroll) and Frank Smieja.

Bernie married the love of his life, Annette (Arnold) on June 7, 1963, in Chanhassen. They were later blessed with four children.

Bernie loved hunting and fishing, especially deer hunting. He also had a strong love for farming — he could call the pigs in for dinner — and he loved to ride on the tractor. In his later years, he enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, drinking a beer and watching the deer and wildlife through the window from his chair. He always had the bird feeders full to watch the birds in the yard.

Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Emily and Frank Smieja; and brothers, John Smieja and Ted Smieja.

Those left behind to cherish Bernie’s memories are his loving wife of 58 years, Annette; daughter Brenda (Sean) Johnson; sons Daniel (Yvonne) Smieja, Russell (Missy) Smieja and David Smieja; grandchildren Reid Johnson, Hanna Smieja, Zack (Joleen) Smieja, Cody (Jessica) Smieja, Randy (Courtney) Smieja and Ruby Smieja; great-grandson RJ Smieja; and sisters Irene Brown, Veronica Smieja and Valerie Manders.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com

Bernie’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Smieja as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
