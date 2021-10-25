Bernard 'Bernie' Smieja

Bernard “Bernie” Daniel Smieja, 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn.
No services are planned for Bernie at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Bernie was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Little Falls, Minn., the son of Emily (Kroll) and Frank Smieja.
Bernie married the love of his life, Annette (Arnold) on June 7, 1963, in Chanhassen. They were later blessed with four children.
Bernie loved hunting and fishing, especially deer hunting. He also had a strong love for farming — he could call the pigs in for dinner — and he loved to ride on the tractor. In his later years, he enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, drinking a beer and watching the deer and wildlife through the window from his chair. He always had the bird feeders full to watch the birds in the yard.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Emily and Frank Smieja; and brothers, John Smieja and Ted Smieja.
Those left behind to cherish Bernie’s memories are his loving wife of 58 years, Annette; daughter Brenda (Sean) Johnson; sons Daniel (Yvonne) Smieja, Russell (Missy) Smieja and David Smieja; grandchildren Reid Johnson, Hanna Smieja, Zack (Joleen) Smieja, Cody (Jessica) Smieja, Randy (Courtney) Smieja and Ruby Smieja; great-grandson RJ Smieja; and sisters Irene Brown, Veronica Smieja and Valerie Manders.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Bernie’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.