Betty Bostrom

Betty Jane Bostrom passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Society in Pine River, Minn., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at age 91.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 2 p.m. May 28 at the Hackensack HUB Senior Center.

