Betty Gackstetter passed peacefully with family by her side Friday, March 15, 2022, at the age of 87.
Betty was born Nov. 24, 1934, in a one-room cabin in Benedict, Minn., to Goldie and Em Strand. As a young girl she moved with her parents to Peshastin, Wash., and after a few years moved back to Minnesota with her father where they lived with her aunt and uncle, Leona and Nels Strand and family. She graduated from Walker High School in 1952 and almost immediately married the love of her life, Curwood Gackstetter.
Betty and Curry lived on Steamboat Lake near Laporte, Minn., adding five children to their family: William Kerry, Starla Gay, April Lou, Cameron Em and Gena Colleen. Betty was definitely busy as a full time homemaker! There were many happy years next door to Curry’s Mom, Grandma Lora. The winters were spent with Curry driving road grader and logging, and the children in school. The summers were filled with building, fixing and visiting family. When you live on a lake you get plenty of summer company and they were all welcome! Betty was designated “life guard” and took the kids (usually a minimum of eight) swimming every day!
Curry and Betty had always been interested in Alaska and as the pipeline geared up, Curry found work at Frontier Rock and Sand and they made the huge decision to move the family to Fairbanks. In 1969, with Curry already in Fairbanks, Betty drove the Alaska Highway with all five kids, towing a trailer — brave beyond words! At one point during that trek, the trailer springs broke. When they stopped for help they were told there was only one portable welder within 500 miles and it was “right here!” Lucky!
The first summer was spent in a small trailer that would eventually become the first Curry’s Corner. Curry’s was a gas station and quick stop grocery and later a post office that they owned and operated until 1979. Those were very busy years! I think all would agree that Betty’s title was Queen Bee! She did everything from keeping the books to picking up the groceries. When you live in Alaska, you get plenty of summer company, who were always welcome? (There’s a theme here!)
After that adventure they moved to Wenatchee, Wash., with their youngest, Gena. Here they grew apples and lived on the orchard property. This gave Betty the opportunity to design her dream house complete with a sewing room, canning kitchen and plenty of room to host huge gatherings for family and friends; they built this beautiful home mostly themselves. There were cherry trees in the yard that produced many, many quarts of fruit and jam! Betty loved to cook for a crew — “I’ll just whip something up.” All were welcome to this house that was home to many. She especially enjoyed their four grandkids and two great-grandchildren.
Wherever they make their home, their door was open. I don’t know if we could even count how many family and friends they housed, fed, loved and helped along over the years.
Betty was able to stay in her home until 2021 when she moved to a Fairbanks Assisted Living Facility where she was close to two of her children, two grandkids and other family member and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by parents Goldie and Em; husband Curry; and her son Kerry.
She is survived by daughter-in-law Debbie Gackstetter and grandson Robert (Christa) Gackstetter of Fairbanks; daughter Starla (Tom) Patterson and grandson Ryan Patterson of Fairbanks and great-granddaughter Freya of Kettle Falls, Wash.; daughter April (Ron) Sexton of Grandview, Wash.; son Cameron (Shannon) Gackstetter of Fairbanks; and daughter Gena (Doug) Lee of Bayou La Batre, Ala., and granddaughter Katie (Tristen) Brender and great-grandson Logan of Wenatchee, Wash, and grandson, Christopher Lee also of Wenatchee. She is also survived by many other family members and lifelong friends whom she cherished.
Betty lived an amazing life! There will be a celebration of life in Minnesota this summer.
Memorials can be made to:
FMH Hospice Services,
2001 Gillam Way,
Fairbanks, Alaska 99701
Condolences can be sent to the family at:
Starla Gackstetter
PO Box 10109
Fairbanks, AK 99710
or
