It is with a heavy heart that we inform friends and family of the death of Betty Gleisner (Deinken), of New Ulm, Minn., and formerly of Hackensack. Her life spanned from Oct. 2, 1928, to Nov. 3, 2020, when Betty passed into the arms of her savior at the Woodstone Senior Living Community in New Ulm.
Betty is predeceased by her loving husband, John Gleisner; her parents Edward and Mary Portner; her brothers, Harry (Arlene), Robert (Jean), Erwin (Elsie), Norbert and Dennis; her sisters, Bernice, Loretta (Linus) and Sally (Bill); her brother-in-law, Donald Sprenger; her daughter, Joanne (Jon) Reckner; and an infant grandson, Andrew.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie Sprenger and Doris (Al) Drage; sons Mike (Sharon), Bruce (Mary) and Brian; daughter Bev (Bob); her sisters-in-law, Betty Portner, and Sharon Wolf; nieces, nephews, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other friends and relatives whose lives she touched.
Our mother never met a person that she did not regard as her friend. Her voice has been missed for several years at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack. She genuinely loved the home that she and John had carved out on the shores of Birch Lake in Hackensack. Nothing brought her more pleasure than accommodating a house full of friends and family at the house on the lake. Many a good meal was served there, countless card games played, jigsaw puzzles and crappie fishing off “The Point.” Not to be prejudiced, but her German potato salad was probably the best you could ever taste.
All who knew her are feeling a deep hole in their hearts. She was the greatest, most loving person and all who met her truly felt loved.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 prevalence, a private family graveside service is being held at St. George Catholic Cemetery in St. George.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.
The world has lost a wonderful person, but we are comforted in the thought that she is in the arms of God and surrounded by all her predeceased friends and relatives. Just so things get off on the right foot, we had a little talk with God with a few suggestions. Show her around the place, round up all her friends and relatives, introduce her to the choir (because she is going to be joining them), and make her happy and healthy again.
Honorariums are preferred to be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack, Minn.
The Minnesota Valley Funeral Home of New Ulm is assisting the family with arrangements at this time. To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org
