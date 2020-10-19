Betty Jacobson

Betty Jean (Schwartz) Jacobson, 93, of Walker, Minn., went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from the May Creek Cottages in Walker.
A celebration of Betty’s Life will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker with Pastor Dave Smith officiating. Rich Porter will be the urn bearer. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
Betty was born in Stillwater on July 8, 1927, to Alma (Schultz) and Frank Schwartz. She grew up and attended school in Stillwater, graduating from high school in 1945. She soon met the love of her life, Neal Jacobson, and on Feb. 11, 1948, they were married. Together they welcomed two sons into the world — Neal Jr. and Terence.
Betty was a homemaker when the boys where young but went to work for Hope Furs in St. Paul for two years when the boys started school. Betty and Neal lived all over the state of Minnesota and Fargo, N.D., before moving to Agency Bay in Walker in 1982.
Once in Walker, they became members of Hope Lutheran Church and the Leech Lake Riders Snowmobile Club. Betty loved snowmobiling and playing golf, which kept her busy year-round. She was known as B.J. at the Tianna Golf Club, where she was a member and wrote the Tianna Tee Time article for The Pilot-Independent newspaper. She lived a full life and is now together with her family.
Betty is reunited with her husband, Neal Sr.; sons, Neal Jr. and Terence; parents, Alma and Frank; and her beloved cocker spaniel Barnaby.
She leaves behind her daughter in-law, Linda Jacobson of Spring Lake Park.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Betty’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
