Betty Meeks

Beatrice “Betty” C. Meeks, a long-time Walker, Minn. resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 96 years old.
Betty was born in Nevis, Minn., on Jan. 24, 1925. She was Henry and Beatrice Renner’s second child. Their family eventually expanded to six children: Robert, Emmanuel “Audrey,” Maranatha “Rosemary,” Barbara and Richard.
As a young girl, Betty and her family moved to Walker where her father owned a clothing store.
After graduating from Walker High School in 1942, Betty attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. An accounting major, Betty eventually moved home and worked as a bookkeeper in her father’s store.
On her 21st birthday, she attended a dance in Walker and met Eugene V. “Gene” Meeks, who had recently returned from World War II where he was stationed in the Philippines in Southeast Asia and Japan. They were married on Sept. 30, 1946, at St. Agnes Church and made their home in Walker.
They were married for 46 years until his death in 1992.
Betty was a homemaker, office worker and volunteer. She was active in St. Agnes Church activities her entire life. Even after losing much of her vision, she continued to join the offering counters at church who met every Monday morning to conduct the parish’s business. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and games and visiting with friends, which she had in abundance.
Betty is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Beatrice Renner; her loving husband, Gene Meeks; son, Ronald (Ron) Meeks; son-in-law, Gary Kluckman; her brother, the Honorable Robert G. Renner Sr.; and her sister, Sr. Emmanuel Renner.
She is survived by her children, Robert “Bob (Annette) Meeks of St. Peter; John “Jack” (Annette) Meeks of Minneapolis; and Rosemary Kluckman of Mound; grandchildren Christine Meeks (Mankato); Sarah (Ryan) Lunder of Queen Creek, Ariz., Ronald “Ron” Meeks of Walker and Robert “Bob” (Anna) Meeks of Clarksville, Tenn., and Michael Kluckman of Mound; great-grandchildren Brynn and Jackson Lunder, Koen Meeks, and Paisley and Bella Meeks; sisters Sr. Maranatha Renner and Barbara McLaughlin; brother Richard (Mary Ann) Renner; and numerous and beloved nieces and nephews.
Eight years ago, Betty moved to Oakdale to be closer to family.
There will be a memorial mass July 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Walker. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials preferred to St. Agnes Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.