Betty Meeks, a long-time Walker, Minn., resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 13, 2021.
There will be a memorial mass July 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Walker. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church with private family burial after the service.
Memorials are preferred to St. Agnes Church.
