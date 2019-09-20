Betty A. Nye, 89, of Hackensack, Minn., went to be with her Lord Friday, Dec 7, 2018, in Olathe, Kansas.
She had lived there the last two years of her life. Before that, she loved her retired life in Hackensack.
She is survived by her four children: Liz Nichols, Mike Nye, Sue Osbern and Ginny Feist.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Camp Ripley Sept. 23.
