Betty Roberts, 94, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids with her family by her side.
Private family services were previously held.
Betty was born to Fred and Hazel Manville of Wathena, Kansas. She graduated from Wathena High School in 1942.
In 1948, Betty married Glen Shelton. Glen later passed away at the age of 58.
Betty worked for West Tab in St. Joseph, Mo., where she was a manager for 42 years. While working at West Tab, she met James Roberts, who worked in sales. Jim lived in Laporte at the time, and Betty would drive from Missouri to Minnesota every other weekend to spend time with him on the farm. Jim and Betty later married in 1985 and resided on the farm.
Betty enjoyed her life on the farm. She loved watching the cows in the field, the crops growing, her barn cats Prince and Sam laying on the porch, and her donkey Lil. The coffee pot was always on, and Jim and Betty loved to have people stop by and visit. Jim would tell his stories, and Betty would be sitting close correcting him, making sure the stories were accurate.
Jim and Betty loved to travel. They traveled several times on freight ships, all over the world. From Greece to Australia to the Bering Seas, they would be gone for weeks on end. All of their travels only added to the many stories the couple shared with friends and family.
After 29 years of marriage, James passed away unexpectedly in May 2016.
Betty is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jerry Miller; niece Nancy (Roger) Nagarkar; children, JN (Janet) Roberts, Marianne (Ken) Johnson, Erin Roberts; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bettys care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
