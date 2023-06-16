Beverly Helen Patterson, 93, passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with her husband, Donald of 70 years by her side.

A short service will be held June 24 starting at noon at Union Congressional United Church of Christ in Hackensack,  Minn., with a luncheon to follow at 12:30 p.m.

