Bradley Ray

Bradley S. Ray, of Backus, Minn., born Sept. 12, 1956, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the age of 65.
Brad’s service will be March 16 at 10 a.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker with Pastor Dave Smith officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to his service. Pallbearers will be Steve Englund, Jason Ray, Zackrey Ray, Jessica Ray, James Morales, TJ Englund, and Paul Canterbury. Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Ray, Roland Ray, Alexis Ray, Sierra Ray, and Doug Traut. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Camp Ripley, 15550 Hwy 115, Little Falls March 16 at 2 p.m. with military honors.
Brad was born in Sioux City, Iowa, where he lived with his mother Wilma and stepdad Richard Sims.
As a young boy, Brad and his family moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., and later moved to Maple Grove as a teenager. He graduated from Osseo High School. Following graduation, Brad joined the United States Marine Corp and was proud to serve his country.
Brad had a love for the outdoors. He was often found fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and taking the Rods for a ride. Brad had great memories hunting with his stepdad. He preferred to hunt pheasants but also enjoyed watching the deer in the woods. Brad finally got his eight-point buck five years ago.
He was a member of the American Legion Riders and really loved his Harley. He would often try to get Rita to go on rides with him.
He met his wife Rita, and they have been married for 36 years. Later in life, they adopted two sons Thomas Bradley and Randy Joe. Brad worked for Ford Motor Company until they closed. Following the closure, he and Rita moved to “God’s Country” also known as Walker. Brad has worked for Northern Lights Casino for the last 14 years.
Brad was a survivor of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He received a bone marrow transplant in 2016 and was in remission. Brad had a smile that lit up the room and will be deeply missed by many.
Family that Brad is reunited with are his parents, Wilma and Richard Sims; brother, Jeffray Ray; and in-laws, Wilma and Russell Essig.
Those Brad leaves behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rita Ray; sons, Thomas (Jessie) Ray of Coon Rapids, and Randy Ray of Paynesville; brother, Roland Ray; sister, Melissa Bixby; grandchildren, Zackrey, Tyler, Alexis, Allysia, Matthew, Dominic, and Mason; nieces, Jessica Ray and Crystal Holmin; nephews, Jason Ray, T.J. Englund and Shane Holmin; and numerous other family members and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Brad’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
