Brandon Knox

Brandon John Knox, 44, of Walker, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Minneapolis.
A celebration of Brandon’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Fri., June 12 at Fort Benedict Outpost in Benedict. A luncheon will follow the service. Inurnment will be held in the Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte.
Brandon was born Feb. 26, 1976, in Bagley, the son of DuWayne and Marlene (Beck) Knox.
Brandon has such a wonderful love of life and it reflected not only in his personality, but also in the way he touched so many lives. He grew up in the Bemidji area and in his later teens he lived with his brother Brody in Wisconsin. Brandon would later travel to different places which included California and Colorado before bringing him back home to Minnesota.
He met Lindsey Fallgren, and their first date was in Somerset, Wis., at a Grateful Dead concert. They loved spending time together and just enjoying life.
Brandon worked various jobs around the area which included the Palace Casino, Applebee’s, The Ground Round, The Pepper Corn, The Dollar Store in Park Rapids and numerous other places. Then with a little laughter… where hasn’t Brandon worked?
One of his fond memories was working with his father- in-law John as a millwright. He found his true passion of being an extraordinary chef early on and used it throughout his life. He was such an easy person to get along with and anyone knew that he would give you the shirt off his back. Brandon also had a love of being around kids. His gentle nature saw him spending time and teaching them whenever an opportunity arose and he would do this with everyone, not just his own. Brandon will be loved and missed by all his family and friends.
The family that Brandon joins again are his mom, Marlene; brother, Dwayne Williams; paternal grandparents, John Knox and Emily Anderson; and maternal grandparents, Louella Beck and Ralph Weber.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Lindsey Fallgren of Walker; father, DuWayne Knox of Hammond, Oregon; children, Johnathan Dylan Knox and Malorie Eve Knox both of Walker; brothers, Jason Williams of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Brian “Brody” Williams of Grand Forks, N.D.; sisters, Rachel Lloyd of Brainerd, Trisha Humphrey of Vancouver, Wash., and Tawnya Knox also of Vancouver; father- and mother in-law, John and Ellie Fallgren of Laporte; eight nephews, six nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Brandon’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
