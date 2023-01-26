Brett Erdmann
Photo submitted

Brett Ronald Erdmann, 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his lake home on Leech Lake in Walker, Minn.

Brett was born Nov. 20, 1966, to Ronald and Jeanette (Botten) Erdmann in Williston, N.D.  He grew up in Litchfield, Minn., and then Willmar, where he graduated high school in 1985. He went on to play Junior A hockey for USHL before attending college at River Falls, Wis., and then Concordia College, studying Business and Communications.  

