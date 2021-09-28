Brian England

Brian Sheffield England moved to heaven Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. He was 79 years old and he died after a brief, 10-day bout with cancer. He was a man who lived out his faith daily and looked forward to the hour when his faith would become sight.
Services will be held at Calvary Church in Walker with a visitation Oct. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. and funeral Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Friends and family may call one hour before the service. Interment at the Akeley Cemetery.
Brian was born in Minneapolis July 1, 1942, the eldest son of Will and Gayle England. He graduated from West High School in 1960 and the University of Minnesota in 1963 with a business degree.
Brian married the love of his life, Mary Craven, in 1964. For many years, Brian sold truck and track scales for Fairbanks Morse and the family moved across the country living in California, Alabama and Ohio before returning to Minnesota in 1977 so that Brian could rejoin the family printing business, England Press, Inc. In 1990, Brian started Data Conversion and maintained clients until his death.
In 2007, Brian and Mary moved from Golden Valley to Akeley. Their family loved to visit. There was always a project that needed to be done, a lake for swimming, and plenty of food with lots of conversation and loud laughter. “Grandma Camp” was an annual event at Brian and Mary’s house for 17 grandchildren and five moms for one week every summer for the last 13 years. This is where he earned the nickname “Maintenance and Odd Jobs,” but more importantly, Brian spent hours preparing devotions for the week to intentionally pass on his faith to his grandchildren. His greatest joy was to watch his grandchildren grow and develop into faithful followers of Christ. Hours before his death, he gave each of his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren a personal blessing.
Brian and Mary attended Calvary Church in Walker. Brian served on the Elder Board for many years. He loved his two weekly Bible studies, faithfully joining together with brothers in Christ to dig into God’s word. He served in AWANA, which surprised him with how much fun he had and with the youth group. He loved the Word of God and read thru the Bible faithfully every nine months.
Brian is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Craven); children Steve (Leanne), Stephanie (Todd) Hornquist, David (Jessica), Emily (Mark) Ryks, Eric (Nelina); 17 grandchildren Will and Elizabeth; Jack, Max, Lucy and Annabeth Hornquist; Augustus, Hendrick, Nolan and Alasdair; Tommy, Charlie, Andrew and Abby Ryks; Taylor, Kate and Lily; sisters, Judi (Doug) Bestler, Jan (Jim) Turner; and a beloved extended family.
He was preceded in death by parents Will and Gayle England.
Memorials are preferred to Camp Shamineau, Motley, Minn.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Association of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
