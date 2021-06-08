Bruce John Eveland, 78, of Backus, Minn., entered into the presence of his Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 13 at Pine Mountain Gospel in Backus with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Backus.

Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Karen Eveland; parents, Gerald and Bernadine Eveland; stepmother, Gloria Eveland; and siblings, Randy Eveland and Shelby Ecker.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (David) Krause; son, Brad Eveland; sisters, Linda (Robert) Smith and Dawne Eveland; and grandchildren, Ailia, Lawrence and Nelson Krause.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn., www.klinefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Eveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments