Bruce John Eveland, 78, of Backus, Minn., entered into the presence of his Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 13 at Pine Mountain Gospel in Backus with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Backus.
Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Karen Eveland; parents, Gerald and Bernadine Eveland; stepmother, Gloria Eveland; and siblings, Randy Eveland and Shelby Ecker.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (David) Krause; son, Brad Eveland; sisters, Linda (Robert) Smith and Dawne Eveland; and grandchildren, Ailia, Lawrence and Nelson Krause.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn., www.klinefuneralhome.com
