Bruce Geckler

Bruce Frederick Geckler of Laporte, Minn., born Oct. 26, 1949, passed peacefully away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 70.
Bruce spent 30 years living on Lake Kabekona, fulfilling his childhood dream. Hunting, fishing, boating and socializing with the people in “his” small town brought him much joy, many laughs, and an extended family of friends.
He grew up in South Minneapolis, graduated from Edina High School in 1967, and lived for several years in Rosemount, before moving north. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Walter and Audrey Geckler; nephew Ryan; special friend Donna Behrends; and his beloved dogs, Rodan, Jag and Polly.
Bruce is survived by brothers Gene (Gini), Dick (Vicci) and Roddy; sisters Nancy and Barbara “Bebe” Cooper; special nieces and nephews and their families Gene “Butch,” Jill, Rich, Tiffany, Andy, Trevor, Amy, Tony, Julie, Jordan, Tyler and Cody; cousins, and friends.
As a final farewell, Bruce would like to host a round of drinks for his friends, “Until we meet again.” This toast will be held Feb. 15, at the 3rd Base Bar and Grill in Laporte at 3 p.m.
