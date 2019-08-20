Bruce Wayne Forsberg, 71, of Hackensack, Minn., left this world Monday Aug. 12, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer.
He was born March 10, 1948, in Willmar to Liala M. (Johnson) and Wayne G. Forsberg. Both parents have preceded him in death.
Bruce is survived by his sons Vincent and Trenton Forsberg, his aunts Norma (Burgess) Eberhardt, Shirley Johnson, and Terry Welch, and many cousins.
He worked many years for the Burlington Northern Railway Company, as his father had before him.
Bruce spent time in the Hackensack area throughout his life. His grandfather had purchased a cabin in the 1960’s on Birch Lake and his mother had a retirement home built on that land in the 1990’s.
Bruce loved to tell stories and jokes, and he loved to laugh. He was a lifelong suffering Viking fan. He enjoyed a cold beer with friends, time on the lake, horseshoes and an occasional trip to a casino.
God bless you, Bruce.
A private memorial service will be planned in the future.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.
